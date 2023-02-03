Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Houston SX Press Day Preview

February 3, 2023 10:00pm | by: &

Kellen Brauer is on the scene at the Houston round of Monster Energy Supercross to give you the press day preview for 250SX East, which begins on Saturday night. Jason Weigandt starts it off with some storylines for the 450 division, then Kellen picks it up with the Keege portion of the program, and some 250s on the track.

Brought to you by Honda, and their lineup of race-ready motocrossers. The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster. See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season. Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now