Watch: Houston Supercross Main Event Highlights
February 6, 2023 11:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the fourth event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 Houston Supercross was the first 250SX East Region event of the season. This event was also the fourth of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the fourth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Houston Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Houston 2023
Main Event Results
250SX East Region
Supercross
Houston - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:42.644
|18 Laps
|53.082
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Max Anstie
|16:50.047
|+7.403
|53.604
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:52.815
|+10.171
|53.722
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|17:01.654
|+19.010
|54.174
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|17:02.976
|+20.332
|54.073
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Houston - 450SX Main EventFebruary 4, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:04.367
|23 Laps
|52.308
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:07.620
|+3.253
|52.014
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:16.775
|+12.408
|52.799
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:21.724
|+17.357
|52.534
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|21:28.960
|+24.593
|52.664
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|18
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|73