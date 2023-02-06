Results Archive
Watch: Houston Supercross Main Event Highlights

February 6, 2023 11:00am | by:
Watch: Houston Supercross Main Event Highlights

Video highlights from the fourth event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 Houston Supercross was the first 250SX East Region event of the season. This event was also the fourth of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the fourth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Houston Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Houston 2023

Main Event Results

250SX East Region

Supercross

Houston - 250SX East Main Event

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:42.64418 Laps53.082 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Max Anstie 16:50.047+7.40353.604 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3Jordon Smith 16:52.815+10.17153.722 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Haiden Deegan 17:01.654+19.01054.174 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jeremy Martin 17:02.976+20.33254.073 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Houston - 450SX Main Event

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:04.36723 Laps52.308 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton 21:07.620+3.25352.014 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson 21:16.775+12.40852.799 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Aaron Plessinger 21:21.724+17.35752.534 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 21:28.960+24.59352.664 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom23
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States21
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States19
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States18
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States95
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States88
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States83
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States76
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany73
Full Standings
