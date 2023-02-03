Phoenix Racing Honda Team Announces Charity Pledge Give Back Program

The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

The Phoenix Racing Honda Team Announces A Charity Pledge Give Back Program

To benefit Road 2 Recovery Foundation during the 2023 racing season

Poway, Calif. – The Phoenix Racing Honda Team is excited to announce its 2023 Charity Pledge Give Back Program. They will partner up with Road 2 Recovery during the 2023 Supercross, Motocross, and GNCC seasons to raise funds for the nonprofit.

This 2023 Supercross season, they pledge 10 dollars per lap for every lap their 250 East SX riders turn during each night’s main event. For the Motocross Series, they will pledge the same 10 dollars per lap for every lap their riders complete during both the 250 and 450 motos. The Phoenix Racing Honda team also competes in the GNCC Series with 3 riders. Their pledge for this series will also be the same 10 dollars per lap for each rider. All funds raised will be donated to Road 2 Recovery.

This amazing partnership will also support another nonprofit, the 88 Live to Ride with their Phoenix Racing Yamaha Team during the 2023 ATV MX, and GNCC season. They will pledge 10 dollars per lap for every lap their riders turn during each ATV MX moto, and every lap their riders turn during the GNCC race season!

Road 2 Recovery and 88LiveToRide have always been there for injured riders and for community support. The Phoenix Racing teams want to be a part of their committed passion for helping.

Phoenix is also partnering up with Road 2 Recovery, 88 Live to Ride and Racers 4 Waverly on another exciting phase of Loretta Lynns Operation Ranch Rebuild. Details will be released soon.