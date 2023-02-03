It sounds like we’ll be seeing Jeffrey Herlings back on track, too, as the multi-time MXGP World Champion is finally ready to line up behind a starting gate again after missing all of 2022 with a foot injury. Herlings is set to return to the starting gate this weekend at a Spanish National at La Mancha. “The Bullet” also just signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull KTM to race MXGP through 2025. It would be great to see Herlings and Eli Tomac meet up again at least one more time in the MXoN, as injuries and absences have robbed us all of more showdowns between these two.

And that leads me to one more thing before we get into all the news of the week. Suzuki-mounted Ken Roczen—Herlings’ old rival from their youth in Europe, and now one of Eli’s many rivals here—seemed to have an uphill battle on his hands when he started the ’23 season with a late off-season change to the RM-Z 450. Well, if you’ve been watching the results, Roczen has been going uphill in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—in the results. So far, #94’s finishes have steadily improved: 5-4-3. Be nice to see him in there at the end of the season racing against Jeffrey again, not to mention Eli—especially if he keeps on this upward trajectory. The year has barely started, and it’s already delivering.

Now We’re Talking (Jason Weigandt)

You couldn’t have scripted a better scenario for the series than Anaheim 2, with Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb going from 1-2 at the first two races to off the podium at the third. Meanwhile the three contenders who most needed a boost—Sexton, Anderson, and Roczen—got to the box.

“The first two races I didn’t even feel like I was part of the battle,” Sexton said. “I mean, the first one I was good but I got passed late in the race. Then last weekend was just a disaster for me. Coming into tonight I knew I had to stop the bleeding because Eli hadn’t lost a heat race or a main event.”

Sexton looked much faster than he did at the first two races, Roczen was probably the most improved, and Anderson simply stayed off the ground, which he did not do at the first two races. I’ve always said round three is where you first start to really see what everyone has, so if you’re Anderson, Sexton, and Roczen, you can write off the first two and say the season starts now. Usually, the best rider emerges between rounds three and five (that’s when Tomac got the points lead and then started winning last year). That makes this weekend’s Houston race a really big deal. Can’t wait for Friday press day, when we’ll start rolling out more content to get you ready.