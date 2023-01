The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team has the one and only #69 so his mechanic Cameron Callaghan and I go over Phil Nicoletti's machine and talk about how much of a pain in the butt Phil is to wrench for.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Cameron Callaghan

Rider: Phil Nicoletti

Main Image: Align Media