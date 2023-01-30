Long time Red Bull KTM mechanic Carlos Rivera, as well as Cooper Webb, spoke with Keefer under the tent at A2 about the #2 machine. We get an inside look from the mechanic as well as rider on this factory bike on topics such as production vs. factory parts, which part of the Red Bull KTM is Coop's favorite, as well as how Carlos dissects the motorcycle when building it.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Carlos Rivera

Rider: Cooper Webb

Main Image: Align Media