Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F

January 30, 2023 4:00pm | by: &

Long time Red Bull KTM mechanic Carlos Rivera, as well as Cooper Webb, spoke with Keefer under the tent at A2 about the #2 machine. We get an inside look from the mechanic as well as rider on this factory bike on topics such as production vs. factory parts, which part of the Red Bull KTM is Coop's favorite, as well as how Carlos dissects the motorcycle when building it.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Carlos Rivera

Rider: Cooper Webb

Main Image: Align Media

  • Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Carlos Rivera working on Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Carlos Rivera working on Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Cooper Webb Align Media
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now