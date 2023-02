Surprise, surprise, recently retired professional motocross racer Ben LaMay is Joey Savatgy's wrench this supercross season so we coaxed him to take us through the #17's machine and explain how Joey is on a Pro Circuit KX450 machine that anyone can build themselves.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Ben LaMay

Main Image: Align Media