Main image: Tom Vialle, photo by Simon Cudby

It was too good for too long. An entire off-season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross prep reeled off with hardly a peep about crashes or injuries, leading to the usual #deepfield in both the 450 and 250SX West classes. In the month since Anaheim 1? The bottom dropped out. The 450 class has lost talent like Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin, but the 250SX class has been devastated. But it’s out with the old and in with the new, as the injury news has been met with an equal number of surprise fill-ins and pro debuts.

Here's a brief guide on what to see:

Hunter’s Hunt:Hunter Lawrence kept it close to Christian Craig in last year’s 250SX West division, showing continued improvement each year in supercross. Hunter also took second in the ’21 250SX East battle, too. With back-to-back runner ups, the Honda HRC rider would get the best odds in Las Vegas of winning this title.

Mosi is the Man?: Hunter got second in points to Craig last year, but Michael Mosiman can boast that he was just as fast as either of them. He just crashed too much. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas man can easily win races. Can he log the consistency for a crown?