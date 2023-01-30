Jeffrey Herlings Re-Signs with Red Bull KTM MXGP for 2024 and 2025

The following press release is from KTM:

Herlings becomes longest-serving Red Bull KTM racer with fresh MXGP contract for 2024 and 2025

The enduring union between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and multi FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings will continue beyond the 2023 MXGP campaign and stretch on another two years.

The 28-year-old inked another contract extension with the decorated factory crew after visiting the Motorsport headquarters in Munderfing, Austria last week.

Herlings initially signed for Red Bull KTM early in 2009 to make his FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship debut as a fifteen-year-old for the 2010 season. During a thirteen-year competitive period to-date the KTM stalwart has won 99 Grands Prix with both 250 and 450 SX-F machinery and gathered three MX2 titles (2012, 2013 and 2016) and two MXGP crowns (2018 and 2021), including one of the most dominant displays in MXGP history in ’18 and with a last-round-last-race success in ‘21 where three riders still had a chance of the #1 plate during the final laps of the event in Mantova, Italy.

Herlings, the most successful Dutch rider in the history of the sport, missed the entire 2022 MXGP schedule due to a pre-season injury but is now in the throes of training and testing preparation for the 2023 calendar that will begin on March 12th at Neuquen in Argentina. #84 will face his seventh term in the MXGP class and with the 450 SX-F.

The fresh renewal for 2024 and 2025 will take Herlings from the age of 14 to 30 in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors and elongate a memorable partnership to a total of seventeen years at the highest level.

“We’ve been together for a long time and I believe I am now the longest-serving Red Bull KTM athlete as this will be my fifteenth year and from when I first signed in 2009. We now have another two years together and maybe more to come. It’s great. Me, Pit and Robert have been very close during this time and have a great connection and together with Valentina [Ragni, Team Coordinator] these have been the people around me since the beginning and for all those fifteen years. We’ve been working really good together and we all want the same goals. I’m happy and thankful to extend the contract again and it’s great after a dark period in 2022 that the team and the company still have trust in me. I didn’t want to move, I’m happy where I am, and I love the group.”

Tony Cairoli, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Of course I’m really happy that Jeffrey has re-signed with the brand and the team. He’s a big star for us and for the sport so it’s really nice that such a big talent stays in KTM. He will come into the season after a difficult year so we will have to build into 2023 but Jeffrey is such a big champion and will win again, like he did in the past. I don’t think any team could wish for a better rider and we’re pumped to continue.”

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad:

“2022 was a hard season for Jeffrey and our team but we set our sights on this year and the future and it is fantastic to keep that #84 in Red Bull KTM colors for two more years. Jeffrey is one of the fastest riders and racers on the planet. He hasn’t always had the best luck but his desire to win and to set new landmarks seems the same as when he made such a strong impact in the team as a teenager. He will lead a young crew of guys for the next couple of seasons and his work ethic will be the ultimate example for them to learn. Jeffrey also has his own goals of course and with 99 GP wins, a strong KTM 450 SX-F and the thirst to be back at the top of MXGP, we hope 2023 and the next couple of years are going to be pretty special.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director:

“Our journey with Jeffrey is epic. There have been many highs and some big lows and we have watched a passionate and determined young kid become one of the best riders we have ever seen in the sport. Jeffrey is Dutch but I’m sure there is another part of him that is ‘orange’ because he has been a KTM guy passing through two decades and from that very first GP in Bulgaria in 2010. There are still some chapters to write in our story together, and 2023 will be a ‘comeback’ season for him and for us in the MXGP class. I’m really happy we will push again all the way up to 2025.”