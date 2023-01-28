Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Weege Show: Anaheim 2 Preview

January 28, 2023 1:00am | by: , &
Weege Show: Anaheim 2 Preview

Jason Weigandt hosts and throws it to Kellen Brauer and Kris Keefer on site in Anaheim as they preview the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross. From the Triple Crown dynamic, to Cooper Webb's bike improvements in 2023, to Haiden Deegan racing Supercross Futures, and so much more in between. Hear some of the scoops from the pits on Friday before the first Triple Crown race of 2023.

