Jason Weigandt hosts and throws it to Kellen Brauer and Kris Keefer on site in Anaheim as they preview the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross. From the Triple Crown dynamic, to Cooper Webb's bike improvements in 2023, to Haiden Deegan racing Supercross Futures, and so much more in between. Hear some of the scoops from the pits on Friday before the first Triple Crown race of 2023.

