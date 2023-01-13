Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Weege Show: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Enzo Lopes Chat and More

January 13, 2023 5:55pm | by:

Monster Energy Supercross postponed! Wow. Jason Weigandt takes the loss after saying the race would go on. Then he stops by ClubMX to watch Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes ride, and asks them about Anaheim 1. Coty Schock, Jace Owen and Preston Kilroy log laps in the background as well.

Brought to you by Honda, and their lineup of race-ready motocrossers. The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster. See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season. Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.

