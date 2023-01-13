Weege Show: Oakland Supercross Postponed, Enzo Lopes Chat and More

Monster Energy Supercross postponed! Wow. Jason Weigandt takes the loss after saying the race would go on. Then he stops by ClubMX to watch Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes ride, and asks them about Anaheim 1. Coty Schock, Jace Owen and Preston Kilroy log laps in the background as well.

