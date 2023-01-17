Results Archive
PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is Back for 2023

The PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is Back for 2023! You can win a 2023 Yamaha or some other cool prizes!

All money raised goes back to 22 Privateers racing the 450SX series, the race will be in Denver on Friday, May 5th!

We're doing another privateer challenge like the last few years thanks to the guys at Yamaha.

Just $30 per ticket and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualify in the PulpMX privateer race, happening Friday, May 5th in Denver, Colorado.

*If Winner Is Outside Contiguous 48 United States, They Are Responsible For Logistical Fees

Tickets Are $30

For more information, visit https://pulpmx.com/yamaharaffle/.

Check Out The Full Prize List!

