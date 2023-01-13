MXGP of Sardegna, Switzerland, Finland Dates and Venues Confirmed

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce the 2023 MXGP calendar update.

The second round of the 2023 season will be held in Riola Sardo as the MXGP of Sardegna will take place on March the 25th and 26th. In 2023 the venue will be hosting the third MXGP race in its history. The first time Sardinia appeared in the calendar was in 2021 while in 2022 Calvin Vlaanderen clinched the victory in MXGP as in MX2 the race saw a tight battle with Tom Vialle winning in front of Jago Geerts.

The third event of the 2023 season sees the return of Switzerland as Frauenfeld gets ready to welcome back the MXGP of Switzerland since 2018 but this time the circuit will be completely brand new, creating an added challenge for the riders.

The last time MXGP set foot in Frauenfeld Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado clinched the win in MXGP and MX2 respectively, each on their way to winning their 2018 World Championship.

After being in the MXGP calendar from its first appearance in 2016 until 2018, the popular Swiss venue is making a comeback, to the delight of local heroes such as MXGP Vice Champion Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer, as well as Valentin Guillod and Kevin Brumann.

Being the GP set the Easter weekend, the Saturday program remains unchanged while the Sunday program is shifted to Monday, leaving the Easter Sunday as a day’s break.

Further update to the calendar features the MXGP of Finland, which is now confirmed on July the 30th and will return to Hyvinkaa for the second year in a row after the success of the 2022 comeback where Glenn Coldenhoff and Tom Vialle won in MXGP and MX2 respectively.

Moreover the Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders will host the supporting classes of EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and the unique round of the EMX Open while the MXGP of The Netherlands will be hosting the supporting classes of the EMX250 and the WMX.