Anaheim 1 is coming up and on the PulpMX Show, presented by Fly Racing, Motosport.com, and DeCal Works, there will be plenty to talk about tonight. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay along with Dubya USA’s John Anderson to preview A1 and more.

Ken Roczen made huge news this off-season with his switch to HEP Motorsports Suzuki and we’ll have Kenny on tonight to talk about how that happened, what his thoughts back on the yellow bike, and more.

“Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is a friend of the show and he’s going to be riding the 250SX West Region coming up here real shortly, so we’ll touch base with Phil and what’s been going on with him, and more.

Chris “Checkerz” Riesenberg from Race Tech has been there for us for a long time, we’ll call in to talk to him about the 2023 support riders and teams, how the suspension business is going, Mr. Side’s fork height, and more.

Chad Watts is a long-time mechanic in the sport, and he’ll call in tonight to talk about what he’s doing now, wrenching for RC, building sweet two-strokes, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

You can also catch a one-hour version of the show on network television. PulpMX is broadcasted on Tuesday’s at 7pm ET and again at Midnight ET on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

