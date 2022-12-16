GNCC Racing Celebrates National Champions This Past Weekend

Brycen Neal (left) and Jordan Ashburn (right) celebrated their first-ever GNCC Overall National Championships on Friday and Saturday Night. Both riders raced under the Magna1 Motorsports Team, which took home the Pit Crew of the Year award on Saturday evening. Photos: Ken Hill

On Friday evening the ATV and eMTB Champions and Top 10 in each class were honored throughout the night with top Rider of the Year honors going to Brycen Neal for his first-ever overall GNCC ATV National Championship. The 4x4 Rider of the Year award went to 4x4 Pro Champion, Cody Collier. Saturday evening the Motorcycle Champions and Top 10 in each class were recognized with Rider of the Year going to Jordan Ashburn for his first-ever overall GNCC Bike National Championship.

Specialized would sponsor the Amateur and Youth Rider of the Year awards once again, presenting the winner a Specialized electric mountain bike. Jeremy LeDonne would be awarded the Amateur ATV Rider of the Year as he clinched the Junior A (22+) National Championship this year. The Specialized Turbo eMTB Amateur Rider of the Year went to Cooper Kuneff for his fifth overall finishing position at the end of the season. The Youth Rider of the Year was awarded to Cole Lykins for finishing first overall in the Youth ATV ranks as well as first in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class Championship standings for 2022. Vet Rider of the Year was awarded to Jeff Pickens after he earned the Vet A (30+) National Championship.