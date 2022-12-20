Full 2023 SX, MX, and SuperMotocross TV Broadcast Schedule Announced

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship.

NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK AND SUPERMOTOCROSS LEAGUE ANNOUNCE 2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

A Record 31 SuperMotocross Races to be Presented Across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the Entire Series, Including 23 Exclusive Live Races

Supercross Season Begins in Anaheim, Calif., at Angel Stadium on Sat., Jan. 7, Live at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Pro Motocross Season Kicks off at the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Sat., May 27, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final Presented Sat., Oct. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports, Peacock and the SuperMotocross League announced the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. A record 31 events across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock becomes the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning 31 events from January to October 2023. 23 races will live stream exclusively on Peacock, including one SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race.

2023 marks the first year of the SuperMotocross League which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SuperMotocross World Championship with the top racers in the world competing for a title in a new style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium and outdoor motocross seasons have to offer.

NBC Sports’ 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship and Monster Energy Supercross race action begins in under a month with the season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 8, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET and on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET. CNBC will air a next-day encore for all 31 races across both series in 2023.

The 2023 Pro Motocross season begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The much-anticipated newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. SMX Playoff 1 will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network followed by SMX Playoff 2 on Saturday, Sept. 23, in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final will be presented from the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The 2023 SuperMotocross commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play announcers across all 31 events. 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will serve as analysts throughout the year while Blair, Will Christien, and former veteran racer Jason Thomas will provide on-track reports.

Race Day Live will expand in 2023 to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will serve as hosts of the pre-race program, which will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, Pro Motocross champion Ken Roczen, rising star Chase Sexton, and Australian brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports agreed to a multi-year rights extension in October 2022. Click here for more information.

All Supercross and Pro Motocross televised coverage on NBC, USA Network and CNBC also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

***

Below is the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

2023 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

* all times
  • Supercross
    Anaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 7
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 7 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      USA
    • Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)
      January 8 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
  • Supercross
    Oakland 250SX West
    Saturday, January 14
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 14 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 14 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    San Diego 250SX West
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 21
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 21 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 21 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Anaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
    Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 28
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 28 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 28 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Houston 250SX East
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 4
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 4 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 4 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Tampa 250SX East
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 11
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 11 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      February 11 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Arlington 250SX East
    Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 25
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 25 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 25 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Daytona 250SX East
    Saturday, March 4
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 4 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 4 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Indianapolis 250SX East
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 11
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 11 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 11 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Detroit 250SX East
    Saturday, March 18
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 18 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 18 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Seattle 250SX West
    Saturday, March 25
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 25 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 25 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Glendale 250SX West
    Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, April 8
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 8 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      April 8 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Atlanta 250SX East
    Saturday, April 15
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 15 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      April 15 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
  • Supercross
    East Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
    Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
    Saturday, April 22
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 22 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Nashville 250SX East
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, April 29
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 29 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      April 29 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 29 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
  • Supercross
    Denver 250SX West
    KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 6
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 6 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 6 - 9:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Supercross
    Salt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
    Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 13
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 13 - 4:50 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      USA

Below is the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

2023 Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

* all times
  • Motocross
    Fox Raceway Saturday, May 27
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Hangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 3
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 3 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 3 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Thunder Valley Saturday, June 10
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    High Point Saturday, June 17
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 17 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 17 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    RedBud Saturday, July 1
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 1 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 1 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Southwick Saturday, July 8
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Spring Creek Saturday, July 15
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 15 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 15 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Washougal Saturday, July 22
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 22 - 5:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 6:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Unadilla Saturday, August 12
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 12 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 12 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Budds Creek Saturday, August 19
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
  • Motocross
    Ironman National Saturday, August 26
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock

Below is the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:

2023 SMX TV & Streaming Schedule

* all times

Visit SuperMotocross.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, or www.ProMotocross.com for more information.

