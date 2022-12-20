The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship.

NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK AND SUPERMOTOCROSS LEAGUE ANNOUNCE 2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

A Record 31 SuperMotocross Races to be Presented Across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the Entire Series, Including 23 Exclusive Live Races

Supercross Season Begins in Anaheim, Calif., at Angel Stadium on Sat., Jan. 7, Live at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Pro Motocross Season Kicks off at the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Sat., May 27, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final Presented Sat., Oct. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports, Peacock and the SuperMotocross League announced the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. A record 31 events across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock becomes the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning 31 events from January to October 2023. 23 races will live stream exclusively on Peacock , including one SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race.

2023 marks the first year of the SuperMotocross League which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SuperMotocross World Championship with the top racers in the world competing for a title in a new style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium and outdoor motocross seasons have to offer.

NBC Sports’ 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship and Monster Energy Supercross race action begins in under a month with the season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 8, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET and on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET. CNBC will air a next-day encore for all 31 races across both series in 2023 .

The 2023 Pro Motocross season begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The much-anticipated newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. SMX Playoff 1 will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network followed by SMX Playoff 2 on Saturday, Sept. 23, in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final will be presented from the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The 2023 SuperMotocross commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play announcers across all 31 events. 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will serve as analysts throughout the year while Blair, Will Christien, and former veteran racer Jason Thomas will provide on-track reports.

Race Day Live will expand in 2023 to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will serve as hosts of the pre-race program, which will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, Pro Motocross champion Ken Roczen, rising star Chase Sexton, and Australian brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports agreed to a multi-year rights extension in October 2022. Click here for more information.

All Supercross and Pro Motocross televised coverage on NBC, USA Network and CNBC also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

***

Below is the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule: