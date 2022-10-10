The first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is done and dusted. Eli Tomac took the overall win in the WSX (450cc) class, sweeping all three races to earn the overall win in the one and only round he is competing in as a wild card. Ken Roczen finished 3-2-4 for second overall ahead of Vince Friese, who finished 2-3-5 for third overall.

In the SX2 (250cc) class, it was Mitchell Oldenburg who claimed the first and third race wins, but a 19th in the second race ruined his chances at the overall win. Enter Shane McElrath, who finished 4-3-5 for the overall win. Chris Blose finished 2-4-8 for second overall ahead of third-place overall Oldenburg.

Unfortunately, several riders suffered injuries at the inaugural event of the all-new series. Here are updates on several of the riders.

Note: The Australian GP (the second event of the two-round pilot season) is set to take place October 21 and 22.

WSX

In the first WSX (450cc) heat of the night, Josh Grant suffered a broken chain that resulted in a hard slam and a concussion.