2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets on Sale Now

Four Supercross events will also serve as Premier qualifying rounds for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premier qualifying events. Fans will again be able to preview the next generation of talent as part of the Saturday Supercross race-day schedule.

Supercross Futures Premier Qualifying Events:

Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 28 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 25 at AT&T Stadium

Round 12 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 14 – East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, April 22 at MetLife Stadium

Rider selections will be chosen in conjunction with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to develop a 30-rider field for each of the Premier rounds. The top five riders from each of those Premier events will earn an entry into the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship taking place at Round 17 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here, the fastest amateur riders will compete for a coveted AMA National Championship.

Supercross Futures AMA National Championship

Round 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kicking off its 24th year of racing, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will return to competition and the 2023 program will feature participants racing aboard KTM’s highly competitive electric KTM SX-E 5 platform, with a fully solar operational semi and set up.

A fan favorite, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will take place at 10 rounds followed by an 11th championship round at the Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City.

KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo Schedule:

Round 1: Saturday, January 7 – Anaheim, Calif. – Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 3: Saturday, January 21 – San Diego, Calif. – Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4: Saturday, January 28 – Anaheim, Calif. – Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 5: Saturday, February 4 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

Round 6: Saturday, February 11 – Tampa, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium

Round 7: Saturday, February 25 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

Round 9: Saturday, March 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Lucas Oil Stadium

Round 12: Saturday, April 8 – Glendale, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium

Round 15: Saturday, April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Round 16: Saturday, May 6 – Denver, Colo. – Empower Field at Mile High

Round 17: Saturday, May 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Registration for the 2023 season opens October 14th at KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo - Registration Link.

FanFest is currently planned for all rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season except Detroit, Mich. (Round 10). The expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs.

FanFest, an event within itself also features Monster Energy exhibitions, a Monster Energy Supercross – the Official Video Game 6 display where fans can play the game, an interactive FLY Racing pump track for the little ones, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, plus food and beverages. As the name implies FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.

For the seventh year, the BMX Triple Challenge will return as a marquee event within FanFest and will feature some of the best BMX Freestyle riders in the world. The BMX Triple Challenge will take place at Round 4 in Anaheim, Calif., Round 12 in Glendale, Ariz., and a third location to be named later.

Fitting for the Anaheim Season Opener, FanFest will also include the eSX eSport Championship Finals, Presented by Yamaha. Thousands of competitors have been competing for the past several months and it all comes down to this event taking place live at Anaheim 1 FanFest. Fans in attendance will be able to watch live as the nine finalists compete for the grand prize – a Yamaha Monster Energy YZ450F (1), a Yamaha YZ125 (2), and a Yamaha TT-R110E (3). Previous eSX races can be found here.

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared between NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. The complete television schedule and broadcast talent line up will be released closer to the start of the season.

Internationally, all 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be available to stream live and on-demand via the soon to launch, SuperMotocross Video Pass, available to fans everywhere outside the U.S. Visit Peacock (Domestic) and SuperMotocross.tv (International) for additional details.

This past offseason, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship became part of the 31-event SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM that also includes the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The overseeing entity, the SuperMotocross League, will unify the unique elements of the two seasons—athletes, race teams, sponsors, organizers, and most importantly the fans—and combine the best of both forms of racing: the profound technical skill and precision needed to excel in Supercross, and the sheer speed and endurance required for success in Pro Motocross. This new form of racing is defined by what will become the world’s most challenging tracks—designed to test athletes both physically and mentally. Race teams and manufacturers will be faced with the new challenge of finding the right balance in their bike and suspension set ups, one that is best suited for combined stadium and outdoor track elements. As a result, fans’ perceptions will be challenged when they watch the world’s best racers compete on a track requiring a new, combined skillset to win.

After the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross seasons conclude, the SuperMotocross World Championship will feature a two round playoff and then SuperMotocross World Championship Final that seeds the top 22 racers (both classes) in combined points from both championships, for one final contest.

2023 SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM Schedule

