Steward Baylor Jr. Wins Buckwheat 100 GNCC Overall

Ashburn would manage to work his way back up to second to finish out the race, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong also managed to battle his way back into a podium finish as he moved into third with two laps remaining in the race. His teammate, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall would come through fourth on the day after holding the lead on the third lap of the race. Ashburn, DeLong and Duvall would all come through the finish just seconds separating them.

“I tried to come out and get another win before the series is over this year and I ended up getting T-boned in the first corner and kind of busted my hand up,” Ashburn said. “It took me a while to figure out how to hold on and keep going but I just put my head down today. The track was really sketchy and everybody was racing really tight. I just tried to be smooth and keep it off the ground today and I'm happy to get out of here with a second.”



“With two laps to go, I knew I had to go,” DeLong said in a Husqvarna release. “I just put my head down and started picking some guys off but I was fighting some stomach issues out there. I got up to Jordan [Asburn] on the last lap and actually got around him. He stalled it, and I got around him. I was really struggling out there and just trying to get through it, and then Thad [DuVall] caught me and I knew I couldn’t give up. So, it was a good fight to the end. I'm happy to get another podium and try to keep this ball rolling.”



“It was a tight race all day - I got to lead some laps, which is something I haven’t done yet this year being hurt and all,” DuVall said. “It was weird being out front, but I enjoyed it. I had a little issue halfway through the race and kind of lost those guys. Last lap, I was able to put the hammer down and get to the rear wheel of Craig [DeLong] and Jordan [Asburn], but just couldn’t make that happen.”



FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth would finish the day out fifth in the XC1 class as he had to make a pit stop for a new shifter after snapping his off at the top of the hill climb. After his hill climb incident, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would also have his shifter sheared off by a stump, costing him more time in the race. Russell would finish sixth in the XC1 class. Coming from Finland and riding under the Factory Husqvarna tent was the number 147 of Miro Sihvonen. He would finish seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class.

“I got off to a good start – third place – and was fighting for the lead right off the bat," said Toth in a post-race team press release. "It was probably six of us going back and forth for three or four laps. I was just kind of maintaining and pacing myself for the end of the race. The two-lap board came out, and I passed into third place. I hit a pretty tricky hillclimb. At the top, I came down in a rut, hit something and just snapped my shifter right off. So, I was kind of stuck in second gear for, I don't know, a few miles until I was able to get back to the pit. We had a super quick swap, but the track was so fast so there was nothing really to separate us at the end.”