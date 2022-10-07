Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 15
Upcoming
WSX
Australian GP
Sat Oct 22
Full Schedule

World Supercross Championship British GP Practice Results

October 7, 2022 12:50pm | by:
World Supercross Championship British GP Practice Results

The first round of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship in Cardiff, Wales, saw its first set of practices run on Friday. With two groups in each class running sessions on Friday, we eventually saw Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac top the sheets in the WSX class with MDK Motorsports' Derek Drake put down the top time in the SX2 class.

Qualifying and racing will commence tomorrow at Principality Stadium for the first round of this short two round series. Delayed coverage of the racing can be viewed in the United States on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, October 9th. For more information on how to view the racing in other countries, be sure to visit the WSX.tv website for full listings of coverage including exclusive online access.

WSX Group 1

WSX Group 2

WSX Combined

SX2 Group 1

SX2 Group 2

SX2 Combined

