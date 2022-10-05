FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Both Christian Craig and Larry Brooks have new jobs! On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up each of them to talk about their new employers, why they switched, how it’s going, and more. Craig starts off the podcast, then Matthes talks with Brooks around the 28:15 mark.

Related: Christian Craig Signs with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Fox Racing

Listen to the Craig, Brooks podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.