Craig will ride alongside of Malcolm Stewart, who will be returning to the team for a second consecutive year.

"I always bounced around with gear. Nothing too crazy, just random stuff. But now we have a home with Fox," said Craig in a release from Fox Racing.

Cue the sitcom jingle, “The Craig’s Are Home” starring Christian, Paige, Jagger, Lennon, and Madden. This is a Fox Racing sequel to The Craig Family YouTube Channel that has aired since 2014 - a vlogger must-watch program popular amongst motocross families worldwide. Hit subscribe, the like button, and join us in welcoming the Craig's to Fox Racing.

Christian Craig Joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 450 Team Lineup In 2023

California Native Inks A Two-Year Deal Aboard The FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to welcome Christian Craig to the team’s 450 lineup in both AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship racing. Inking a two-year deal, the California native will remain with the team through the 2024 race season.

The 2022 250SX Western Champion will step into the 450 cc division full-time in 2023 aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, making his official debut at the Anaheim I season opener on January 7. As a consistent front-runner in the 250 class over the years, Craig is no stranger to the premier class as he holds one overall-podium and 16 top-five finishes in 450 SX and MX competition.