Look, it’s 31 races instead of 30 if you want to count the Monster Energy Cup being on the calendar. But if you can get hot, you can win a lot!

Yeah, and buy myself a bigger boat! [Laughs] One of the things I really want to touch on for the fans is, you always have those underlying guys that are really, really, good, but not necessarily a factory ride, but the reason I want to touch on this so much, if you come out and do really well in this SuperMotocross deal, you can earn yourself a factory ride! I touch back to that, because five or six years ago at Monster Energy Cup the same thing happened [to me]. I got top five and a third [in the three races] and I got a phone call the next day. GEICO Honda called me because of Monster Cup.

So a guy who doesn’t have a ride for next year, maybe teams are thinking about him, he’s on the verge, then he throws down…

Yeah! Wins the thing, and he gets a ride. And another thing, too, you’ve got guys, I don’t want to say, but guys like Adam Cianciarulo. He’s really, really, talented. But he has some bad luck, no big deal, everyone has it sometimes. He comes back, races this race, gets it going, and he’s back on the top! I think the number one thing here is staying away from injuries. Three more races doesn’t really add that much more in terms of chances of injuries, but it does add a lot more money, which can really help you in the rest of your life. That’s how I look at this, and the reason I touch on it so much, the chance to earn a factory ride, is because I was in that position. I know what it’s like to be sitting there in November and be like, “Man, what am I gonna do?” I was one of those guys, but because of Monster Cup I got a shot for 2015, then that year I won a race, and then the next year I won a supercross championship in the 250 class. It can change so much, just with one race. I think it’s cool. Really cool. I’m excited to see how it will turn out, but I think the thing I’m most excited about is just change. Change is exciting. Even the Supercross Futures [amateurs]. That’s gonna be really good, they mentioned something about that today.

You don’t know, man, you never know how it’s going to turn out. We’ve got a long time to think about this and a long time before we get there. First things first, you’ve got to put your best foot forward, focus on winning in supercross, focus on winning in motocross, then focus on winning in SuperMotocross.

Well look, this would have worked out perfectly for you this year. You got dragged off the couch, off of an injury, raced motocross…were you really 100 percent ready when you came back?

No! [Laughs] Absolutely not.

Right. So you’re tired, sore, but you come back and you’re doing your part to race for your team. But now, if we had this in 2022, you’d have motivation to use those four motocross races to get in shape and get ready for this.

Absolutely. I would be using those four motocross races to get in gate drops, instead of using them just to get my butt kicked! They were whooping me! You know what I mean? I’m like, “I saw you guys in supercross, I had something for ya.” Now I’m like, “See ya!” I think the only time I was close to those guys was when I was on the starting gate!