Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: WSX Year One

Exhaust Podcast WSX Year One

September 16, 2022 9:00am
by:

Following the 2021 season, Feld Motorsports did not renew its sanctioning agreement with the FIM in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For 2022, the Monster Energy Supercross Championship would go back to exclusive sanctioning through the AMA, and the FIM announced it would look for new partners to keep an FIM World Supercross Championship going. The new partners came in the form of a group called SX Global, which included AUS-X Open principals Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson, as well as Tony Cochran, a key figure in the growth of Australia's V8 Supercar auto racing series. Plus, they announced the capital investment of an Abu Dhabi–based company. The group is calling the 2022 events a "pilot season," and it appears it will consist of just two races, one in Wales and one in Australia. Jason Weigandt chatted with Adam Bailey on Thursday morning to hear about the challenges and process of getting the first season going, and what the group hopes to accomplish in the future.

Note: Ken Roczen will be participating in the two FIM World Supercross Championship races, but his announcement that he is now a free agent and will not be back with Honda HRC in the U.S. in 2023 came after this interview with Bailey took place.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Read Now
