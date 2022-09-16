In yesterday’s countdown of the top 20 Team USA moments at the annual Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Jason Weigandt brought you the story of the two Ryans, Villopoto and Dungey, teaming up for the one and only time in their careers at this event. It was a win in 2011, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Blake Baggett as the third member. The victory in France marked the last win in a seven-year winning streak for the Americans that began back in 2005, also in France. This was the team of Ricky Carmichael, Kevin Windham, and Ivan Tedesco that got the ball rolling on the second great run for Team USA.

Ricky Carmichael again marched through the 2005 AMA Pro Motocross Championship without losing a single overall, just as he had in 2002 and 2004. In those years he was on a Honda CR250 (’02) and then a Honda CRF450. In ’05 Carmichael switched over to Makita Suzuki, where he teamed up with Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison. This time RC did lose a moto or two, but he was still 12-0 overall, and riding a 27-race overall winning streak in Pro Motocross.

Carmichael was also on a two-race MXoN winning streak, though it stretched over five years. After Team USA got back on top in 2000 with the team of RC, Ryan Hughes, and Travis Pastrana, the Americans skipped the 2001 event after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and then they missed ’02 as well after the Competition Park debacle saw the race canceled here in the U.S., then moved to Spain, but Team USA was over it by then. They returned to the MXoN in ’03 in Belgium with RC once again leading the way and winning outright, but his teammates Hughes and Tim Ferry had problems in the one-race main event format. Finally, in 2004, with Carmichael switching from Honda to Suzuki and James Stewart going from the 125 to the 250 class, team manager Roger De Coster had trouble mustering a solid lineup and the Americans simply passed on the race. (That’s why they would wear #101, #102 and #103 next time, as the numbers assigned are based on how a nation did the previous year.)