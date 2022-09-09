One sure thing is that Team Honda’s future looks very bright right now. Although Sexton came up a little short in his quest to finally end the title-less AMA streak the CRF450R has endured since 2004, he did help the team take the AMA Manufacturers’ Cup as well as earning Lars Lindstrom Team Manager of the Year honors. Even Eli Tomac himself said afterward that Sexton is “the next guy” in the 450 class, and that’s hard to argue with!

One other thing to point out is just what a great year Alpinestars has had. They went 1-2-3 in the 450 Class, with Tomac, Sexton, and Anderson, and 1-3 in the 250 Class with the Lawrence brothers. The gear brand also went 1-2 in AMA Supercross with Tomac and Anderson, and Jett won the 250SX East as well. The only AMA title Alpinestars didn’t win was 250SX West, which went to the THOR-clad Christian Craig. Has one gear brand ever had a better year?

While he wasn’t competing in the race due to an injury, Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen earned Marty Smith Rookie of the Year honors with his 11th overall finish in the 250 Class in his first full season. And we caught a glimpse of what next year’s Rookie of the Year candidates look like as Ryder DiFrancesco, Haiden Deegan, and Chance Hymas all lined up together for this last round. Deegan went 16-10, bouncing back from his big crash at his Ironman debut for 13th overall, while Hymas went 20-11 in his professional debut for 15th. Ryder D. was 15th in the first moto, one ahead of Deegan, but had problems in the second moto and only carded a 31st. And don’t forget about the very quick Talon Hawkins, who went 18-14 on his Husqvarna for 17th overall in his third national. (And it was interesting to watch two of the youngest riders in the race, Deegan and Hymas, battling with the oldest man out there, Marvin Musquin, as the veteran entered as a tune-up to be France’s man on the 250 at the MXoN. He bettered both of the boys in the second moto, but by only one spot. Hopefully both boys learned from the veteran!)

Finally, it was a relief to have the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship over and done with. The series had some real strong points, including huge crowds at almost every round and excellent racing throughout, as we as some unfortunate turns, like the streaming fiasco and the need to return to Fox Raceway for a second time, and it being so hot that the decision was made to add a half-hour between motos and shorten each moto by five minutes as a precaution. Next season, neither the streaming nor the second round at Fox Raceway will be an issue, as MX Sports Pro Racing is collaborating with Feld Motorsports on a common TV/streaming package and rulebook, as well as the brand-new three-round SuperMotocross World Championship, which will end where MX and SX first met back in 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. You will be hearing a whole bunch more about that right after the Motocross of Nations.

With that, I would like to thank the fans who supported the races and the riders all summer long, despite the streaming issues, and the competitors and race teams themselves for participating. We got to see Ryan Dungey back out there, and Antonio Cairoli made a few bonus appearances—both unexpected gifts for all of us who enjoyed watching the two great masters over the years. And thanks to the officials, promoters, and industry folks who supported every round and helped make the 50th year of AMA Pro Motocross a special one.

Lastly—and this is a pretty cool little development—the last rider to score a point in the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with 20th place in the second 450 moto at Fox Raceway, was Justin Jones, the son of Gary Jones, the man who won the first AMA 250 Pro Motocross title way back in 1972. What a cool way to end the 50th season.