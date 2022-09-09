Results Archive
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Mountaineer GNCC

How to Watch Mountaineer GNCC

September 9, 2022 2:00pm
by:

Main image by Ken Hill

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the tenth round Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, on September 10 and 11. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
Full Standings

Other Links

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing 

The Mountaineer GNCC

The Mountaineer GNCC Race Center

Other Info

Summit Bechtel Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Ticket information for The Mountaineer GNCC.

Track Map

The 2022 Mountaineer GNCC layout.
The 2022 Mountaineer GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mountaineer GNCC | Saturday, September 10 and and Sunday, September 11

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glen Jean, West Virginia

