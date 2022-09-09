Main image by Ken Hill

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the tenth round Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, on September 10 and 11. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule