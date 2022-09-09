Main image by Ken Hill
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the tenth round Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, on September 10 and 11. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
The MountaineerSaturday, September 10
2022 Standings
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
Other Links
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
The Mountaineer GNCC
The Mountaineer GNCC Race Center
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Summit Bechtel Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Ticket information for The Mountaineer GNCC.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mountaineer GNCC | Saturday, September 10 and and Sunday, September 11
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glen Jean, West Virginia