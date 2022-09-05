Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is a wrap for 2022, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Fox Raceway to unwrap the dramatic Eli Tomac/Chase Sexton title fight in the 450s, and the celebration of more success for Jett Lawrence on a 250. All brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. What drives you? They've been building championships since 1933. Including this one for Jett! https://bit.ly/3lqUl6c