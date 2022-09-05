Watch: Fox Raceway National 2 Highlights & Results
September 5, 2022 10:10am
Watch video highlights of the final Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton battle of the year, with the 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on the line. Also, Jett Lawrence tries to wrap his second-straight 250MX Championship.
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2 - 450 Moto 2September 3, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|31:58.570
|13 Laps
|2:26.300
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|32:07.781
|+9.211
|2:24.624
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|32:24.249
|+25.679
|2:26.830
|Edgewood, NM
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Christian Craig
|32:29.714
|+31.144
|2:27.737
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|32:37.118
|+38.548
|2:27.701
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
