Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Watch: Fox Raceway National 2 Highlights & Results

September 5, 2022 10:10am

Watch video highlights of the final Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton battle of the year, with the 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on the line. Also, Jett Lawrence tries to wrap his second-straight 250MX Championship.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 450 Moto 2

September 3, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 31:58.57013 Laps2:26.300 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton 32:07.781+9.2112:24.624 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson 32:24.249+25.6792:26.830 Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
4Christian Craig 32:29.714+31.1442:27.737 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey 32:37.118+38.5482:27.701 Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
