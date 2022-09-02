Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Weege Show: Final Round Showdown

September 2, 2022 8:15pm | by:

It's an historic final round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, with a title fighter closer (after 11 rounds) than any other in this history of the 250 two-stroke/450 four-stroke class. One point stands between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton with two motos to go at Fox Raceway at Pala in California. It's expected to be hot, too, which only adds to the drama. Plus, Jett Lawrence doesn't have the title wrapped up in the 250 class yet, and Team USA is getting to do some dress rehearsal with the graphics and colors to prep for Motocross of Nations. That's a lot! The Weege Show is brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R, with improved power delivery and better handling for 2023. Plus the bike is available in three flavors: the regular CRF450R, the 50th Anniversary Edition and the Works Edition. 

