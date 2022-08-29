Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac have logged a season for the ages, now heading into the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship separated by just one point (Tomac leads by one). The next-to-last round at Ironman Raceway didn’t disappoint, as Sexton managed to catch and pass Tomac for the lead in moto one, but then Tomac fought back to repass him and win the moto. In moto two, Sexton holeshot and held off Tomac for a bit, until the veteran Yamaha rider made a mistake, and Sexton got away. His 2-1 gave him the overall win.
Sexton spoke with our Kellen Brauer after the race, and also answered questions in the post-race press conference, hosted by Ryan Sipes.
Tell me about your day?
Chase Sexton: Qualifying was finally good for me today, I’ve been off a little bit, rushing stuff in practice. I felt like I had good pace today, I felt solid on the bike which was good. First moto, horrible start, got pinched. Just tried to make my way through the first corner safely and not crash. Had a lot of work cut out for me, Eli was not that far in front of me, but he seemed to get through faster than I did. It was either make or break and I got through, finally. Spent a lot of energy getting to the front. And then I got to Eli, and it was another battle. I got around him in the corner after the finish and he ended up getting back around me there. It was just another battle. I feel like second moto when I got that holeshot, I rode, not conservative, but I was able to conserve energy a little bit. I knew when I got to the lappers Eli was going to kind of suck me up and I needed to have energy for the end. I wasn’t expecting him to make a mistake, obviously, which gave me a bigger gap. I felt like I had enough in in me in the end to make a push. It was a tough track today; I think one of the rougher tracks we’ve had this season as far as breaking bumps. I know Randy Poulter the guy who does the track, and he doesn’t like to touch it when it gets rough. Gnarly track, overall a good racetrack.
You guys just keep going back and forth with this thing, man. It has got to be so wild to be living it.
It is. We just can’t seem to get away from each other! I think the guy that loses the first moto has that much more motivation going into the second one, and that was me today. I was able to keep the pressure on, knowing that if he wins the second moto, he can go 2-2 at Pala and win. That was something that I had in my mind, and I went out there and got a good start. I knew if I could holeshot and get out front and not have to come through the pack that I’d have a little bit more energy. That was kind of my game plan, so executed that and got two more motos we need to execute next weekend.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|496
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|495
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|402
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|373
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|335
In the first moto, did he catch you by surprise a little bit the way he got to you and around you? It seemed like you were kind of flustered a little bit after it happened.
Yeah. I wasn’t really surprised he caught me. Lappers I feel like played a big role, especially on the top section. I lost a lot of time. I didn’t jump over that last roller, and he sucked me up. He was going fast. He found some of my lines and connected them with his and made it work. You could hear that Yamaha from pretty far back, so I knew he was there. When he got around me, he dropped me pretty fast, which I wasn’t really expecting. I closed back up last lap, but I was just too late. I knew I had to get after it second moto. Obviously would have loved to go 1-1, but to win the overall and keep it at one point is not too shabby, either.
In the first moto, you got to line up first [gate pick] and then he lined up outside of you. So, the second moto, he lines up first and then you line up two outside of him. How much was that gamesmanship versus you found a gate that you actually liked?
I think three holeshots came from that gate I was in today. I was honestly kind of surprised he didn’t take it. As soon as he took that one, I’m like, all right, we’re going to the one at the box. For me, I knew that gate was good, for some reason. My first start was horrible. I wheelied. So, second moto I knew I had to get a good start. Jumped out good and made it happen. Kenny got around me for a lap, and then I got him back in that corner after the finish line. It was good. It was good racing. This track I think races really well for how many lines there are. Ever since I’ve came here, it’s always raced good. So, it’s cool to win here. I always loved this track, ever since I started coming here. So, I’m excited to get it done, and Pala next weekend. I’m excited.
Obviously, we’re going to Fox Raceway, and you’ve had a lot of success there in the past. I’m sure the vibes are feeling great, but is it kind of like, “Oh man, I still have to actually beat him?”
Yeah, we can’t be swapping motos next weekend. I’m going to need—you wouldn’t think it would be something big because it’s only one point, but when you’re racing him and how it’s been going this season, I’m going to need something to… not happen, but I’m going to need to go out there and do my job and win both motos. So that’s my gameplan. For me, it’s nice because I’m on the offense with my mentality and I don’t have the points lead so that’s something that I have on my side. I can go there to give it my all and that’s all I can do.