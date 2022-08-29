Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac have logged a season for the ages, now heading into the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship separated by just one point (Tomac leads by one). The next-to-last round at Ironman Raceway didn’t disappoint, as Sexton managed to catch and pass Tomac for the lead in moto one, but then Tomac fought back to repass him and win the moto. In moto two, Sexton holeshot and held off Tomac for a bit, until the veteran Yamaha rider made a mistake, and Sexton got away. His 2-1 gave him the overall win.

Sexton spoke with our Kellen Brauer after the race, and also answered questions in the post-race press conference, hosted by Ryan Sipes.

Tell me about your day?

Chase Sexton: Qualifying was finally good for me today, I’ve been off a little bit, rushing stuff in practice. I felt like I had good pace today, I felt solid on the bike which was good. First moto, horrible start, got pinched. Just tried to make my way through the first corner safely and not crash. Had a lot of work cut out for me, Eli was not that far in front of me, but he seemed to get through faster than I did. It was either make or break and I got through, finally. Spent a lot of energy getting to the front. And then I got to Eli, and it was another battle. I got around him in the corner after the finish and he ended up getting back around me there. It was just another battle. I feel like second moto when I got that holeshot, I rode, not conservative, but I was able to conserve energy a little bit. I knew when I got to the lappers Eli was going to kind of suck me up and I needed to have energy for the end. I wasn’t expecting him to make a mistake, obviously, which gave me a bigger gap. I felt like I had enough in in me in the end to make a push. It was a tough track today; I think one of the rougher tracks we’ve had this season as far as breaking bumps. I know Randy Poulter the guy who does the track, and he doesn’t like to touch it when it gets rough. Gnarly track, overall a good racetrack.