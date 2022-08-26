The 11th round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 27, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Ironman National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have an off weekend before the finale MXGP of Turkey on September 3 and 4. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC has already claimed the MXGP title, but the MX2 title is still up for grabs between Yamaha’s Jago Geerts and KTM’s Tom Vialle. Tune in next weekend for the final round.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship