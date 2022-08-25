The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop gates at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this weekend. Here’s a rundown on who’s racing and who’s out of action.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Dylan Ferrandis - Back | TBD

Comment: Ferrandis is banged up following a run-in with Justin Barcia last weekend in Maryland. The defending champion was supposed to ride today and provide an update, but are waiting an official word on his status.

Brandon Hartranft – Ankle | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out for the season due to an ankle injury that will require surgery.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti was set to get back to racing at some point this summer after breaking his arm in supercross, but he crashed again while practicing and re-broke it. He’s out for the season.

250 CLASS

Ryder DiFrancesco – Arm, Shoulder | In

Comment: DiFrancesco took a rock to the arm and shoulder area and pulled out of the second moto at Unadilla. He’s still sore but is in for the weekend.

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner is out after getting surgery on his shoulder.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Comment: Hammaker had a big crash in the first moto at Unadilla and wasn’t able to finish. He sat out last weekend because he was still banged up but the team says he is planning on racing this weekend.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | In

Comment: Kitchen had hoped to return to Unadilla after breaking his wrist in July, but wasn’t ready. He also missed Budds Creek but is in for this weekend.

Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | In

Comment: LeBlanc has been out since breaking his collarbone at Southwick, but will return this weekend.