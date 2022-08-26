Our own “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti has been sidelined for the remainder of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after he suffered a broken arm a couple weeks ago. It’s unfortunate we won’t see him behind the gate, but at least we still get to hear Phil’s hot takes on the sport as he answers more of your questions this week in another edition of UnPhiltered. Oh and Phil will be at Ironman Raceway to cheer on his buddy Alex Martin in his next to last national.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

It’s late in the year. How worn down do the riders actually feel? Like do you feel different in the morning waking up? Do your actual metrics on road bike rides or other training actually suffer after 10 months of wear and tear?

Alex

Colorado Springs

Alex,

At this point in the season, the accumulative fatigue is real. A lot of of the guys have so many 30-minute motos and sprints up to this point it’s unreal. So the gains in the week are very minimal. As of now, if it was me and my program, I would only be riding twice a week max. Sometimes depending how hot it is going to be during the week and on the weekend, it will only be one day. Wednesday is a prime day because it leaves enough recovery from the previous weekend, and the upcoming weekend. You want to ride just enough to stay loose, and comfortable on the bike. Not going into a hole. Especially if you're Eli Tomac or Chase Sexton. Saturday is the MOST important day for them. A Tuesday or Wednesday doesn’t mean shit, other than making sure starts are good and having a flow. Resting HARD is way more important than training hard right now. I know to most that sounds crazy with the old school mentality of “no pain, no gain.” The two weekends off really helped a lot of the guys. Because they can actually have a full down week. If they wanted to take a full week off from riding and training they could have without feeling guilty as if they were losing something. But some 450 guys are completely over it, but you know which two aren’t. The ones with over a million dollars on the line. So I can guarantee you they are blocking out the overall fatigue.