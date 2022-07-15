The seventh round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 16, at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy Martin will serve as TV color commentator for the Spring Creek National.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Spring Creek (Millville)Saturday, July 16
- QualifyingLiveJuly 16 - 11:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 2:20 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 16 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 16 - 5:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Czech RepublicEMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, July 17
2022 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|268
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|267
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|227
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|207
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|185
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|261
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|246
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|224
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|197
|5
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|535
|2
|Jorge Prado
|410
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|405
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|363
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|502
|2
|Jago Geerts
|498
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|395
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|356
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|332
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Spring Creek National
Spring Creek National Race Center
Spring Creek National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Czech Republic
MXGP of Czech Republic Race Center
MXGP of Czech Republic Timetable
MXGP of Czech Republic MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Czech Republic MX2 Entry List
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek MX Park
63633 298th Ave
Millville, MN 55957
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Motos — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Spring Creek National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek National Race Day Schedule | July 16
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota