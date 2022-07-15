With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But, several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro races, people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
For this post we are going to touch on the riding career of current Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team manager Tyler Keefe. You may know him as a team manager, but like many team members in the industry he started out as an amateur rider, then had a brief career as a pro racer in 2007 before eventually making his mark on the other side of the truck.
The second-generation team manager—his dad Bill was the team manager for Team Extreme Kawasaki, Rockstar Energy Suzuki, and more—raced at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch three years in a row from 2004 through 2006.
Keefe’s best overall finish came in the 125 B Stock Class in 2005. He finished 3-4-5 aboard a Kawasaki behind Yamaha-mounted Josh Hill (1-1-1) and William Duffy Jr. (4-3-3). Some of the bike names Keefe raced at the Ranch include Jason Lawrence, Mike Alessi, Jeff Alessi, Josh Hill, Broc Tickle, Wil Hahn, Phil Nicoletti, Jimmy Albertson, Justin Sipes, Jade Dungey, Ricky Renner, Darryn Durham, Kyle Chisholm, and more.
Here are Tyler Keefe’s overall and moto finishes from his only week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch:
Tyler Keefe | 2004, 2005, and 2006
12th overall in 125 B Modified | 4-3-29 | 2004
36th overall in Four Stroke 201cc - 650cc | 13-DNF-DNS | 2004
6th overall in 125 B Modified | 7-10-8 | 2005
3rd overall in 125 B Stock | 3-4-5 | 2005
8th overall in 125 A | 9-9-7 | 2006
4th overall in 125 A / Pro Sport | 9-9-6 | 2006