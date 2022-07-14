Round seven of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Minnesota.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is back on the bike following a torn ligament in his thumb sustained before the first gate drop of the season. He’s looking to get back to racing at Unadilla.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is back riding after breaking his arm, but his recovery is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated. At the moment, we don’t have a set date on his return.

Fredrik Noren - Back | In

Comment: Noren has been battling ongoing issues with his lower back, but finally got clearance from his doctor to ride. He’s not 100 percent, but plans on going racing at Spring Creek.