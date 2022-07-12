Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Southwick National, Christian Craig dabbed his foot through the high speed uphill out of the second corner in front of nearly the whole field on the first lap of 450 Moto 1. Fortunately, he was quick with his reflexes and not only pulled his foot back onto the bike but never actually let off the throttle either.

Film courtesy of Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.