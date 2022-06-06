Jason Anderson is finally a winner in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, ending one of the strangest stats in recent memory: the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, winner of seven 450X supercross mains this year alone, had never taken an overall win in Pro Motocross. That’s over now, because of a big day at Hangtown where Anderson wrestled the first moto lead away from Chase Sexton and hung on to win by 0.39 seconds in a battle to the line. He didn’t get as good of a start in moto two, but bulldogged his way into third, and his 1-3 scores edged out Sexton’s 2-2 and Eli Tomac’s 4-1.

Anderson, of Monster Energy Kawasaki, finally has that win. He talked about it with the media after the race.

Was it true you didn’t know you had won the overall?

Jason Anderson: Yeah, that last lap I got up to third and I was like, 1-3, for some reason I didn’t think that I got the win. I crossed the mechanics’ area, and my mechanic was like, “You did it.” I was like “Did it?” So I asked the flagger when I pulled off and he told me. I was stoked! For me it’s taken 12 years to get a win like this, and a lot of hard work. It feels good.