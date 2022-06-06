Late in the first 250 Class moto of the day at two of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, RJ Hampshire had a crash that cost him a finish inside the top ten, where he was most of the moto. Following his 16th, Hampshire did not lineup for the second moto. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider’s 16-DNS landed him 21st overall on the day and through two rounds, the #24 sits 11th in the 250 Class standings with 37 points.

Husqvarna said the following on Hampshire in the post-race press release:

“After just narrowly missing the overall podium at Round 1, Hampshire came into the weekend looking for redemption in the form of a top-three finish. Fifth in qualifying, Hampshire started off the day strong but he found himself battling just inside the top-10 for most of the first moto. He experienced an issue late in the race, setting him back to a 16th place finish, and later made the decision to not line up for Moto 2.”

This afternoon, Hampshire provided an update on Instagram. Below is his full post: