Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Highlights & Results
June 6, 2022 11:25am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Video courtesy of American Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Round 2 (of 12)
Overall Results
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|7 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|6 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|8 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|1 - 39
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|11 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|10
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY United States
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|1 - 3
|KAW KX450SR
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|7 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|6 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|9 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|11 - 9
|KAW KX450SR
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|10 - 11
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|95
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|72
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|60
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|59
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|55
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|55
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|50
|9
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|45
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|39
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|94
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|82
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|72
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|61
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|55
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|51
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|46
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|42