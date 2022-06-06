Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Highlights & Results

June 6, 2022 11:25am | by:

Video highlights from the second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Video courtesy of American Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Round 2 (of 12)

Overall Results

250 Class

Motocross

Hangtown - 250

June 4, 2022
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 2 Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan5 - 4 Kawasaki KX250F
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States7 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
6Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States6 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
7Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States8 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
8Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States1 - 39 GasGas MC 250F
9Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States11 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
10Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States United States10 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

Hangtown - 450

June 4, 2022
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States1 - 3 KAW KX450SR
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
6Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy7 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
7Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States6 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States9 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States11 - 9 KAW KX450SR
10Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States10 - 11 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia95
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia84
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan72
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States60
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States59
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States55
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States55
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States50
9Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States45
10Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States39
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States94
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany82
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States76
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States75
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States72
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States61
7Antonio Cairoli Italy55
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States51
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States46
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States42
Full Standings
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now