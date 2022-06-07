ELECTRIC MOTOR

The 2023 Elektrode electric balance bike is the first of its kind for Kawasaki, leading the way with an air-cooled, brushless, in-wheel electric motor producing 250 watts of acceleration at the rear wheel. Power is delivered in a smooth, linear fashion and gets the Elektrode moving in a predictable way, gradually building the rider’s comfort with power and control. Since the electric motor is virtually silent, kids will feel less intimidated by the noise normally produced by the engines and exhaust of traditional motorcycles. Strategically located within the rear wheel, the motor contributes to the Elektrode’s low center of gravity for an ideal balance point that makes for a light steering feel and easy turning and leaning. The brushless electric motor has no moving external parts, making it easy to use and giving parents some peace of mind.

BATTERY

The Kawasaki Elektrode is the perfect electric bike for long periods of fun thanks to a long-lasting in-frame lithium-ion battery. On a single charge, the Elektrode can run for 2.5 hours* (or approximately nine miles) and only takes 2.5 hours to fully recharge, allowing ample time for kids to play. Since the battery is built into the aluminum frame, it is better protected from dirt, debris and any potential impact damage that could occur during hard use, increasing durability. As a bonus, the Elektrode comes equipped with an auto-sleep feature that shuts off the power after ten minutes of inactivity, preserving the usable battery time and eliminating the worry if someone forgets to turn the unit off.

Charging the Elektrode’s battery is easy and convenient. The provided charging cable can be plugged into the front of the bike and connected to any home outlet, making the Elektrode easy to charge anywhere. When not at home, the battery can also easily be charged from a car, camper or side-by-side vehicle, meaning the fun can continue even while on the go.

* Running time varies based on battery age, charge and the number of charge cycles it has had, rider weight, speed, and riding conditions.

SPEED MODES

Parent-controlled multiple speed modes allow riders to grow and adapt as their abilities increase. Three speed modes can be selected using the LCD screen located on the handlebars, making it quick and simple to switch between modes. Each mode caps the electric bike at a specific speed: low at 5mph, mid at 7.5mph, and high at 13mph. The power can also be turned off, transforming the Elektrode into a balance bike that is suited for any child at the beginning of their two-wheeled journey. In order to change modes, the bike must be completely stopped, creating an extra layer of safety for both the rider and parent. A special parental lock that requires a unique passcode deters unauthorized changing of power levels.

CHASSIS + ERGONOMICS

The Elektrode electric balance bike was made with the same renowned build quality that Kawasaki is known for and ensures that the Elektrode can stand up to the hard use a child will put it through. A lightweight aluminum frame provides the durability parents expect while remaining light for kids to handle, and its compact 32.8-inch wheelbase adds to its easy handling nature. A highly rigid steel front fork adorns the front of the bike which grants riders a solid feel for steering, and a 160mm rear-mounted mechanical disc brake provides ample stopping power at the pull of a lever, giving riders a stable, easy-to-use brake that promotes learning about stopping and regulating their speed.

To keep the Elektrode light and sturdy, Kawasaki designed special 16” cast-aluminum wheels which, when paired with a low seat height, provides a more planted feel for smaller riders and eliminates the need to upgrade to a larger wheel size as children grow. 16x2.125 HE-type tires and tubes with Schrader valves make servicing easy for parents, and the knobby tires allow the Elektrode to be ridden on several different types of terrain.

The Elekrode is designed to accommodate riders from ages 3 to 8 and having highly adjustable components makes it the perfect electric bike for growing riders. With over 4” of adjustability in the seat, the Elektrode can comfortably fit children 37” to 55” tall. Folding steel footpegs with rubber pads provide rigidity and versatility on the Elektrode, allowing for the bike to easily be converted to a balance bike with a simple fold. Kids can learn to use the Elektrode as a self-pushing balance bike with no motor friction/resistance first, then graduate to using the footpegs and electric motor/throttle.The handlebar design promotes an upright riding position without compromising knee space, providing the extra room as kids grow, and with a common-sized handlebar and seat, parents will have the ability to change and customize their child’s bike as they see fit.

STYLING

Inspired by the KX™ motocross motorcycles that kids see at the races or on TV, the Kawasaki Elektrode is designed to look like a full-fledged off-road machine. A KX-inspired front number plate adorns the front of the Elektrode, and with the iconic Kawasaki Lime-Green coloring and racing graphics that match the popular off-road motorcycles, kids will feel just like one of their motocross idols. The smooth, clean lines contribute to the bike’s simple, sporty looks, and the dirt-inspired tires bring the Elektrode’s sleek style together.

COLORS AND MSRP

The 2023 Elektrode electric balance bike will be available in Lime Green with an MSRP of $1,099.