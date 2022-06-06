Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic, as Jason Weigandt and Aaron Hansel jump in to talk about the action in both classes at round two. Then, hear from the podium finishers in the 450 class, and Brandon Hartranft from the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team.

