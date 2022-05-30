Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the Fox Raceway 1 National, as Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer jump in to talk about the action in both classes at the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Then, hear from the podium finishers in each class, and Justin Bogle from the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team.

