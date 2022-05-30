Honda was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 CR250M Elsinore—Honda's original motocross machine—and 50 years of racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and they celebrated by unveiling a new look 2023 CRF450R. The Honda HRC team also repped throwback riding gear to accompany the throwback looking race machines for Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence at the opening round. It ended up being a great day for Honda, as Sexton went 1-1 for the overall ahead of Roczen’s 2-2 for second overall in the premier class, and in the 250 Class Jett finished 1-1 ahead of his brother’s 2-2 for second overall. After the race, Sexton joined the media in the post-race press conference.
You battled with your teammate on a Honda weekend. Of course, the national sponsored by Honda. Two Honda teammates up front, battling one and two, as well as in the Lites class. Very impressive weekend for you guys. Chase, it looked like at any given time you were able to just change lines. You were just kind of having a good time there it seemed like early in both motos. Where do you close the gap at will, it seemed like? And your pace was extremely impressive today. It seemed like you used a little self-restraint or self-control and put a lot of thought into each move.
Chase Sexton: Yeah. My first moto start was not good. It actually helped me out, though. I found a few lines early and that led to me kind of being able to catch back up and make a pass on Eli [Tomac]. Kenny and I had a couple of close moments. Him and I came together. Last year when I got around him, I over-jumped that middle jump by it felt like 35 feet into the bumps. It was a little bit squirrelly for me. Good thing Kenny didn’t go to the inside because I was coming in there hot. So, besides that, second moto, I knew Kenny was going to be good. I got the holeshot, but he’s so good early. His line choice is second to none. He obviously got by me and then I was just talking to him about it. I just followed him and picked up some of the lines that he was doing that I was losing time, and then part of the track I was really good at as well. Just kind of connected those lines and ended up making a push back to him. It was just cool. He and I have ridden a lot of laps together. It was just a fun day overall. To have one and two for Honda is awesome.
So, what went through your head when you run into the back of him? You see his leg come off the peg. He goes sideways. Your bars almost come out of your hands. Two Hondas out here one and two and they’re going to take each other out. What went through your head?
I was committed to going to the inside. He saw the lap before I almost made a move there and he guarded the inside. I was already committed. I ran pretty much into the side of him. I backed off obviously because I didn’t want either of us to go down. It was good racing. Obviously, we raced each other clean. We came a little bit too close for comfort there, but overall, it was just a great day of racing. Just happy to get out of here. Like Kenny said, the track was tough. Those rollers after the start, I had a little bit of a close call second moto where Kenny almost crashed the first moto. Tough track, and overall, just in a good spot.
We saw a lot of your social media, saw a lot of your preparation coming into this. I also got word from a lot of locals you counted some laps out here leading up to this round. You were up here late in the day when the track was rough and not in the best of conditions and really put in the time and made yourself suffer leading up to this. It obviously paid off today. Was that goal to just push yourself to that limit each day training?
Yeah. After Salt Lake City in supercross, we went back to Florida, and I tested that week with Honda. Made some really good adjustments. I’ve been riding at Tyla Rattray’s track. His track is I would say the closest thing to a GP, as far as it looks. Just super rough and a lot of sand, which I struggle in. Got the bike to a really good spot. It’s honestly the opposite, kind of its little sister. Then put a lot of motos in. The week after that did some 40’s and just worked my butt off. I only had one week of real preparation and then last week came out here and rode press day. I felt real good. Was good that the bike translated to the track. I got another day in Thursday and it led to this race.
Fox Raceway 1 - 450May 28, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
Obviously, this is a huge day for Honda as a whole. Is it almost surreal to be battling your teammate and not really having anybody close behind and just kind of focus on each other like that?
Yeah. I’m not sure if Honda has went one-two in both classes before, both motos. I don't know if that’s a first or not. It being a Honda event and 50th year for Honda in motocross this year is cool. We had the retro theme today which was awesome for those guys in the top step in both classes. Racing Kenny, I knew he was going to be tough that second moto. Last year here I had a really good first moto and he went out and just destroyed everybody the second moto. I knew I had to get a good start and I knew he was the guy I had to beat second moto. So, it was cool. Like I said, we’ve done a lot of laps together. It was just fun. We’re going to race each other clean and not pull any cheap stuff out there. It’s just good, clean racing.
Chase, 1-1 today. Fantastic effort. It’s a work in progress. You’re going to have a good time with the Honda camp tonight. Memorial Day weekend. You guys are going to get a small break and then get back to work.
Yes, sir. Last year for me in outdoors was tough. I felt like I was better than what I performed at. Just wasn’t really comfortable on the bike and that led just to not really doing that great. So, to have a really good two off-weeks after supercross and to build coming into this race and have it payoff is awesome. We’ll celebrate tonight, but after tonight it’s in the past. Focus on the future. Hangtown is coming up and we’ve got 11 more races. It’s going to be a fun summer. Hopefully we can do this again.