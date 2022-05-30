Honda was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 CR250M Elsinore—Honda's original motocross machine—and 50 years of racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and they celebrated by unveiling a new look 2023 CRF450R. The Honda HRC team also repped throwback riding gear to accompany the throwback looking race machines for Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence at the opening round. It ended up being a great day for Honda, as Sexton went 1-1 for the overall ahead of Roczen’s 2-2 for second overall in the premier class, and in the 250 Class Jett finished 1-1 ahead of his brother’s 2-2 for second overall. After the race, Sexton joined the media in the post-race press conference.

You battled with your teammate on a Honda weekend. Of course, the national sponsored by Honda. Two Honda teammates up front, battling one and two, as well as in the Lites class. Very impressive weekend for you guys. Chase, it looked like at any given time you were able to just change lines. You were just kind of having a good time there it seemed like early in both motos. Where do you close the gap at will, it seemed like? And your pace was extremely impressive today. It seemed like you used a little self-restraint or self-control and put a lot of thought into each move.

Chase Sexton: Yeah. My first moto start was not good. It actually helped me out, though. I found a few lines early and that led to me kind of being able to catch back up and make a pass on Eli [Tomac]. Kenny and I had a couple of close moments. Him and I came together. Last year when I got around him, I over-jumped that middle jump by it felt like 35 feet into the bumps. It was a little bit squirrelly for me. Good thing Kenny didn’t go to the inside because I was coming in there hot. So, besides that, second moto, I knew Kenny was going to be good. I got the holeshot, but he’s so good early. His line choice is second to none. He obviously got by me and then I was just talking to him about it. I just followed him and picked up some of the lines that he was doing that I was losing time, and then part of the track I was really good at as well. Just kind of connected those lines and ended up making a push back to him. It was just cool. He and I have ridden a lot of laps together. It was just a fun day overall. To have one and two for Honda is awesome.