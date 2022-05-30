Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Stephen Rubini
Sat Jun 4
Sat Jun 4
Sun Jun 5
Sat Jun 11
Sun Jun 12
Wake-Up Call

May 30, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 1 (of 12) — Fox Raceway 1 National — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California

250 Class

Fox Raceway 1 - 250

May 28, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States3 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250
5Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States9 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
6Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States United States6 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
7Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States8 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
8Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States5 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States7 - 7 GasGas MC 250F
10Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States10 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250
Defending champion Jett Lawrence strikes first with a 1-1 day at the opener.
Defending champion Jett Lawrence strikes first with a 1-1 day at the opener. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, fist overall), Hunter Lawrence (right, second overall), and Jo Shimoda (left, third overall).
The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, fist overall), Hunter Lawrence (right, second overall), and Jo Shimoda (left, third overall). Align Media

450 Class

Fox Raceway 1 - 450

May 28, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States7 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
6Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States4 - 8 KAW KX450SR
7Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy10 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States6 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
9Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States8 - 9 GasGas MC 450F
10Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States11 - 7 Husqvarna FC 450
Chase Sexton strikes first in the premier class with a 1-1 day at the opener.
Chase Sexton strikes first in the premier class with a 1-1 day at the opener. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Chase Sexton (center, fist overall), Ken Roczen (right, second overall), and Christian Craig (left, third overall).
The 250 Class overall podium: Chase Sexton (center, fist overall), Ken Roczen (right, second overall), and Christian Craig (left, third overall). Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia50
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia44
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan38
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States32
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States30
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States30
7Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States29
8Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States29
9Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States28
10Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States21
450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States50
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany44
3Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States40
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States32
5Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States32
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States31
7Antonio Cairoli Italy26
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States26
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States25
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States24
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 9 (of 20) — MXGP of Spain

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

May 29, 2022
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany2 - 2 GasGas
3Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France3 - 3 Honda
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium6 - 6 KTM
5Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 5 Yamaha
6Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium9 - 9 Yamaha
7Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway4 - 4 Kawasaki
8Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy7 - 7 GasGas
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark10 - 10 Kawasaki
10Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia12 - 12 KTM
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle MXGP

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP

May 29, 2022
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 1 Yamaha
2Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands5 - 2 Yamaha
3Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 6 Honda
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain3 - 11 GasGas
6Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy8 - 5 GasGas
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain6 - 7 Honda
8Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland11 - 4 Yamaha
9Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia9 - 9 Husqvarna
10Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy7 - 12 GasGas
Maxime Renaux
Maxime Renaux MXGP

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France407
2Jago Geerts Belgium384
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany309
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark277
5Kevin Horgmo Norway277
6Andrea Adamo Italy241
7Stephen Rubini France227
8Isak Gifting Sweden220
9Kay De Wolf Netherlands211
10Thibault Benistant France199
MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia404
2Maxime Renaux France338
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland292
4Jorge Prado Spain290
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands272
6Brian Bogers Netherlands243
7Ruben Fernandez Spain242
8Pauls Jonass Latvia196
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa194
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium189
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 (of 8) — High Voltage Sprint Enduro — Dilliner, Pennsylvania

Pro Overall

  1. Johnny Girroir (GG)
  2. Layne Michael (Yam)
  3. Liam Draper (KTM)
  4. Cody Barnes (Hon)
  5. Josh Toth (KTM)
  6. Gus Riordan (KTM)
  7. Cole Forbes (KTM)
  8. Neil Enman (GG)
  9. Zack Toth (KTM)
  10. Drew Callaway (KTM)
Johnny Girroir
Johnny Girroir Shan Moore

Pro Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 5 (of 17) — Red Mile II — Lexington, Kentucky

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 7 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States136
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States125
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States107
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States95
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia93
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States74
8Josh Strang Inverell Australia70
9Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States69
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States62
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia167
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States147
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States127
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States109
5Ruy Barbosa Chile107
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States102
7Benjamin Herrera Chile94
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand83
9Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States83
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States81
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States176
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States156
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States144
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States131
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States109
6Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States85
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States85
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States84
9Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States83
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States77
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States170
3Rachael Archer New Zealand159
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States108
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States85
7Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States78
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States75
9Brandy Richards 75
10Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States72
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 3 (of 10)

Overall Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
