You KNEW Jason Weigandt would have to go big for Justin Brayton's final race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which is this Saturday in Salt Lake City. So forget the walk and talk, this is a 20-some minute convo with JB over his career, what the week will be like, and what's next for him. Also, check out the Muc-Off Justin Brayton Shootout next weekend May 13-15 at Riverside Raceway in Iowa for good times at the races, with Davey Coombs filling in for Weege. Deege Show????

