RedBud National Welcomes KTM as Title Sponsor of 2022 Event

“We’ve teamed up with KTM a lot over the years, from demo days where riders could test every model, to dealer meetings, to the 2023 KTM model release just last month,” said RedBud owner Tim Ritchie. “It’s always a great experience. We couldn’t be more pleased to have KTM on board as title sponsor for the 49th Annual RedBud National MX. The orange bikes are phenomenal, and we look forward to showcasing them July 4th weekend!”

RedBud MX, which ran its first pro MX National in 1974 - the year KTM’s Guennady Moisseev won the great European brand’s first 250cc World Motocross Championship - has been a prime testing ground for the global champion KTM machines. KTM’s first podium at RedBud came in 2001 when Grant Langston broke the ice with a 3rd place finish in the 125MX class. Ryan Dungey, who returns to RedBud aboard the KTM 450 SX-F this year, won the first race for KTM at RedBud, capturing the 2012 450 class victory with a dominant 1-1 performance. Five years prior to Dungey’s win, in 2007, Mike Alessi would score KTM’s first-ever 450 class podium finish with a 3rd place (3-3) at RedBud.

For more information on this weekend’s 49th running of the KTM MX National at RedBud, Round 5 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Motocross Championship, please visit redbudmx.com.