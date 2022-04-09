Welcome to our MAVTV+ 50-day countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which begin on May 28 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. We are celebrating 50 years of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, which began in 1972. So, in order to start looking forward to this summer’s races, we’re going to go over the history of the series, one year at a time. And of course, we will begin when AMA Pro Motocross begins, 1972. This entry is going to be a little long as we begin with how it all started to come together.

Motocross was on the rise in America ever since 1966, when the promoter Edison Dye, the U.S. importer for Husqvarna motorcycles, came up with the idea of inviting multi-time FIM Motocross World Champion Torsten Hallman to come to North America and demonstrate just how fast a Husky could be in the hands of a capable rider. Hallman dazzled the fans at three different races: the Dirt Diggers’ Hopetown Grand Prix at Corriganville, California; the Canadian Northwest Moto-Cross at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.; and the Kiona Cross Country Championship in Kiona, Washington. The tour was very brief, but it was also wildly successful for Dye’s Husqvarna sales, as Hallman dominated all three.

The next year Dye expanded his tour and called it the Inter-Am Series. He also invited more riders to come along with Hallman from Europe, including Ake Jonsson, Dave Bickers, and a young Roger De Coster. They raced all over the country, dominating the Americans while also teaching them how to race like they did.

Here’s a video from the 1967 Westlake Inter-Am in California: