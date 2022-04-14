Down south we go for round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Atlanta Motor Speedway makes its return after debuting with a triple header in 2021. The atmosphere of the current Atlanta round is completely different than what we used to experience. Whether it was Fulton County Stadium (1970’s until 1992), the Georgia Dome (1992 till 2017), or most recently the Mercedes-Benz Dome, the downtown feel of our Atlanta rendezvous had a distinct vibe. The move down to a speedway more akin to NASCAR than supercross changed the entire approach. It feels more like our visits to Charlotte in the late ‘90s than it does Atlanta. Love it or hate it, there is no denying the significant change.

Dirty Little Secrets

This year’s start is placed right in the middle of the track. It stretches alongside the speedway before bending into a long 180-degree left. The first rhythm section will be a fast one on normal laps. It’s built similarly to last week’s first rhythm. There might be an opportunity for a triple on-triple off and then 3-3. Make no mistake, that option will ask the maximum. Last week, the 3-3-4 only worked in qualifying practice and was abandoned for the races. The difference this week is in the run-up before it. Speed and momentum won’t be an issue so look for the biggest of options to be taken.

A very fast section crosses under the bridge and past the mechanics’ area before a standard supercross triple. This section bends left then right, setting riders up to scrub most of that speed before the triple. A fast sand section greets riders on the triple landing, taking them to the far end of the speedway. As they bend back along pit lane, riders will have a 2-2-3 section before the first of two whoops sections on this Atlanta Motor Speedway course. With a fast lead-in, watch for these to be pivotal.